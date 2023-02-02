Left Menu

UP: Prayagraj-based agri university VC, other officials booked for fraud

The Special Task Force STF of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday lodged two FIRs against the vice chancellor of SHUATS, formerly Allahabad Agricultural Institute, and other officials for alleged irregularities in appointments and misuse of government funds.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 02-02-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 23:38 IST
UP: Prayagraj-based agri university VC, other officials booked for fraud
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday lodged two FIRs against the vice chancellor of SHUATS, formerly Allahabad Agricultural Institute, and other officials for alleged irregularities in appointments and ''misuse'' of government funds. The FIRs were lodged by Navendu Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Prayagraj unit of STF, at Naini police station here.

The first FIR for ''illegal'' appointments has been lodged against 12 people, including VC R B Lal, and former and current office bearers of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS). According to the FIR, an audit found that between 1984 and 2017, recruitment on a total of 69 posts of professors, assistant professors and associate professors was done without following the due process. It was alleged in the FIR that corrupt practices were adopted in these appointments by using forged records. The second FIR was lodged regarding alleged irregularities in the financial arrangements, in which it has been said that the VC of the university and other administrative officers spent Rs 32 lakh without verification of grants. Apart from this, additional payment of Rs 69 lakh was made on account of pay allowance, travelling expenses, pay fixation, increment, etc. Also, more than Rs 1.70 crore was paid directly to several firms, the FIR said.

Several university officials, including the VC, are already under police radar in connection with a case of mass ''illegal'' religious conversion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Amazonas Nexus communications satellite into orbit

SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Amazonas Nexus communications satellite into...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canada moves to extend exclusion of mental illness from assisted death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: Canada moves to extend exclusion of mental illness from...

 Global
3
Merck Foundation, African Union, 11 African Ministers conducted Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit - MARS 2022 Awards Ceremony

Merck Foundation, African Union, 11 African Ministers conducted Merck Founda...

 India
4
Where to Watch ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ (Free) online streaming at Home Here’s How

Where to Watch ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ (Free) online streaming at Home ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023