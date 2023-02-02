UP: Prayagraj-based agri university VC, other officials booked for fraud

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday lodged two FIRs against the vice chancellor of SHUATS, formerly Allahabad Agricultural Institute, and other officials for alleged irregularities in appointments and ''misuse'' of government funds. The FIRs were lodged by Navendu Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Prayagraj unit of STF, at Naini police station here.

The first FIR for ''illegal'' appointments has been lodged against 12 people, including VC R B Lal, and former and current office bearers of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS). According to the FIR, an audit found that between 1984 and 2017, recruitment on a total of 69 posts of professors, assistant professors and associate professors was done without following the due process. It was alleged in the FIR that corrupt practices were adopted in these appointments by using forged records. The second FIR was lodged regarding alleged irregularities in the financial arrangements, in which it has been said that the VC of the university and other administrative officers spent Rs 32 lakh without verification of grants. Apart from this, additional payment of Rs 69 lakh was made on account of pay allowance, travelling expenses, pay fixation, increment, etc. Also, more than Rs 1.70 crore was paid directly to several firms, the FIR said.

Several university officials, including the VC, are already under police radar in connection with a case of mass ''illegal'' religious conversion.

