U.S. assessing impact of cybersecurity incidents after Italy's warning

U.S. cybersecurity officials were assessing the impact of reported incidents on Sunday after Italy sounded an alarm earlier on a global computer hacking attack.

"CISA is working with our public and private sector partners to assess the impacts of these reported incidents and providing assistance where needed," the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) told Reuters. Any organization experiencing a cybersecurity incident should report it to the FBI or CISA, it added in its statement.

The comment comes after Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency warned organisations to protect their systems and said thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack.

