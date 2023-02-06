Left Menu

FlowerAura Launches #LamhePyarKe Valentine's Day Campaign Through a Heart-melting Video

We also wanted it to be 100 original, so we also got a special song recorded, said Mr Shrey Sehgal, CEO FlowerAura, in a quick media interaction.Couples or individuals can share short format videos like YouTube Shorts Reels or post using the hashtag LamhePyarKe on their social media handles.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 10:53 IST
With an aim to accentuate the moments and sweet memories of love, FlowerAura, one of India's biggest gifting brands, has rolled out its Valentine's Day Campaign - #LamhePyarKe.

This campaign is based on the idea of being grateful for having the tiniest moments of love in one's life and celebrating them with the person with whom one shares the memories of love through Valentine's day gifts by FlowerAura. ''Valentine's season is always special for us for obvious reasons. With #LamhePyarKe campaign, we want people to just make little efforts to surprise the special someone in their life. And the video that we have produced speaks the same. We also wanted it to be 100% original, so we also got a special song recorded,'' said Mr Shrey Sehgal, CEO FlowerAura, in a quick media interaction.

Couples or individuals can share short format videos like YouTube Shorts & Reels or post using the hashtag #LamhePyarKe on their social media handles. The campaign video features a lovely heart-shaped rose arrangement, part of FlowerAura's vast Valentine's day flowers collection. Be it a short or long-distance relationship, FlowerAura has a comprehensive collection of tokens with doorstep delivery available in 600+ cities across India. About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts and combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVsWX9KvtAM Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832283/Floweraura_Logo.jpg

