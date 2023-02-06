Left Menu

Airtel rolls out 5G services in Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel has rolled out its ultrafast 5G services in three additional cities of Madhya Pradesh. In addition to Indore, the Airtel 5G Plus services are now available in Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior.

Airtel's 5G services are currently available in select locations in these cities:

  • Bhopal: 10 No. Bus Stop, Malviya Nagar, BHEL, Arera Hills, Vallabh Bhawan, Kolar Road, Bhadbhada Road, Indrapuri, Bairagarh, Idgah Halls, Koh-e-Fiza
  • Ujjain: Mahakaal Kshetra, Naghjhiri, Bapna Park, Shanti Nagar, Vasant Vihaar, Kamri Marg, Begam Bagh, Juna Somwariya, Maksi Road Audyogik, Kshetra, Uddayan Marg
  • Gwalior: City Centre, Gulmohar Colony, Gol Pahariya, Govindpuri, Maharaja Complex, Kila Gate, Hazira, Vinay Nagar

In Indore, Airtel's 5G services are live at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations.

Airtel customers with 5G-supported Android or Apple devices can enjoy high-speed 5G services at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. The services are being rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the deployment.

Airtel 5G Plus offers massive speed, allowing superfast access to HD video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. It works on all 5G smartphones and promises to be kinder to the environment.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Bhopal, Ujjain & Gwalior in addition to Indore. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," said Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

