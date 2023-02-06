Left Menu

CricAdda's game just got stronger with Sanjay Dutt on board as a brand ambassador

The announcement comes as CricAdda looks to expand its reach and appeal to a wider audience of sports fans and gamers.As the brand ambassador for CricAdda, Sanjay Dutt will be the face of the company and will be involved in various marketing campaigns, promotions, and events.

Updated: 06-02-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:39 IST
New Delhi (India), February 6: CricAdda, the online sports and fantasy gaming brand, announced that Indian film actor & renowned celebrity Sanjay Dutt has joined the company as its brand ambassador. The announcement comes as CricAdda looks to expand its reach and appeal to a wider audience of sports fans and gamers.

As the brand ambassador for CricAdda, Sanjay Dutt will be the face of the company and will be involved in various marketing campaigns, promotions, and events. He will also be an advocate for the company's mission of providing a fun and engaging gaming experience for players.

In Collaboration, Sanjay Dutt said, "I am excited about this collaboration with CricAdda as their brand ambassador. As a sports enthusiast and avid gamer, I am thrilled to be a part of the team and to represent a company that offers a wide range of sports and an engaging gaming experience for players." CricAdda offers a wide range of games & sports news. It engages users with it's real-time updates on running scores, upcoming matches, player auctions, and trending sports-related news among others. It also provides users to play, including football, cricket, tennis, kabaddi, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, snooker, handball, ice hockey, chess, badminton, cycling, motorbikes, athletics, basketball, sumo, visual sports, motor, and baseball. In addition to sports gaming, players can also enjoy a curated selection of Indian games, such as Andar Bahar, 20-20 Cricket, Bollywood Casino, and other games.

Navigating the CricAdda website is easy and user-friendly, whether on a mobile device or desktop. The top navigation bar on the screen lists all sports, with key events highlighted in the 'Quick Links' section or 'Highlights' area on the home page. Live or in-play events are indicated by the 'Live' symbol, allowing players to play on the action as it unfolds. Users can also use side navigation links or top navigation links to choose their favourite sports for playing or their favourite live games.

CricAdda's customer support team is always available to assist players with any questions or concerns. They can be reached through the website's contact form or by email. With Sanjay Dutt on board, CricAdda is poised for even greater success in the online sports and fantasy gaming industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

