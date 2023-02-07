Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search

Google-parent Alphabet Inc is planning to launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, marking a riposte to Microsoft Corp in a rivalry to lead a new wave of technology.

In a blog post on Monday, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is opening a conversational AI service called Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Chris Reese)

