Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Generation Space launches startup accelerator in U.S and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday. "If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month," Musk said, in a response to a user's tweet about Starship.

Generation Space launches startup accelerator in U.S

British space investment firm Seraphim Space said on Monday its unit, Generation Space, would provide 12 early-stage U.S. startups with a potential to access funding of more than $150 million in total through a new accelerator program. The 12-week accelerator will focus on startups working in sectors ranging from climate technology and defense to communications and mobility.

Israeli scientists develop sniffing robot with locust antennae

A new sniffing robot equipped with a biological sensor that uses the antennae of locusts could help advance disease diagnosis and improve security checks, its Israeli developers said. Locusts have an acute sense of smell, which the researchers in Tel Aviv University have managed to harness to their bio-hybrid robot, making it far more sensitive than existing electronic sniffers, they said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

