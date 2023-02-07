Pinterest misses quarterly revenue estimates
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 02:40 IST
Pinterest Inc missed quarterly revenue estimates on Monday as user growth slowed on the image-sharing platform and businesses cut advertising spending in a turbulent economy.
The company's revenue grew 4% to $877 million. Analysts on average had expected $886.3 million, according to Refinitiv data.
