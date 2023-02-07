U.S. weighs raising tariff on Russian aluminum to 200% -source
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 02:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 02:49 IST
The United States is considering raising the tariff on Russian-made aluminum to 200%, but a decision has not been made yet, a U.S. official said on Monday.
"It's something we are considering," the official said, adding an announcement about any tariff increase was not expected this week.
