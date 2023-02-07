Left Menu

Boeing to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR - Seattle Times

Back then Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development. "Over time, some of our corporate functions have grown quite large.

Boeing Co expects to slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the planemaker confirmed to Seattle Times newspaper on Monday.

Last month, the Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023, but some support positions would be cut. Back then Boeing acknowledged it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.

"Over time, some of our corporate functions have grown quite large. And with that growth tends to come bureaucracy or disparate systems that are inefficient," the newspaper quoted Mike Friedman, a senior director of communications at Boeing as saying. "So we're streamlining." Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Last year, Boeing said it plans to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources into manufacturing and product development.

