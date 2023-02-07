China's Baidu to finish testing ChatGPT-style project 'Ernie Bot' in March
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 07:42 IST
Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc on Tuesday said it would complete internal testing of ChatGPT-style project "Ernie Bot" in March.
Baidu plans to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot service similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT in March, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. The person said Baidu aims to make the service available as a standalone application and gradually merge it into its search engine.
