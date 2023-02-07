Left Menu

Bengal Guv for state-level PRI funds audit system

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2023
CV Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged the chairman of the Fifth State Finance Commission, Abhirup Sarkar, to consider having a state-level system in place for the audit of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) funds, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who was presented with an interim report by the commission chairman, also requested that efforts may be made to examine if the funds allocated by the body are transferred to the panchayats, he said.

''During today's meeting, the governor has urged Prof Sarkar to have a system in place at the state level for the audit of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) funds,'' the official told PTI on Monday.

Bose also told Sarkar that ''the expenditure in each quarter shall be scrutinised and monitored'', according to the official.

He suggested that independent agencies may be entrusted with the task of evaluating the performance of the PRI institutions.

The governor further requested that ''report cards of each panchayat be released so as to enable the public to evaluate the quality of performance'', the Raj Bhavan official added.

