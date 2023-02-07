Left Menu

AI-powered robot introduced to save lives on Goa beaches

There have been more than 1,000 rescue incidents in the past two years along the coastal belt which required assistance from the agencys life savers, he said.Aurus is a self-driving robot developed to assist lifesavers by patrolling extensive non-swim zones and alerting tourists during high tide.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-02-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 10:31 IST
AI-powered robot introduced to save lives on Goa beaches
  • Country:
  • India

Aurus, an Artificial Intelligence-based self-driving robot, and AI-based monitoring system Triton are being used to augment life-saving capabilities on Goa's beaches, a state-appointed lifeguard services agency has said.

The incorporation of AI-based support follows an increase in beach-related incidents due the rising number of domestic and foreign tourists on Goa's coastline, said a spokesperson from Drishti Marine. There have been more than 1,000 rescue incidents in the past two years along the coastal belt which required assistance from the agency's life savers, he said.

''Aurus is a self-driving robot'' developed to assist lifesavers by patrolling extensive non-swim zones and alerting tourists during high tide. The new addition will help in increased surveillance and crowd management at the beaches, he said.

Besides, the Triton system's primary focus is to provide a completely AI-based monitoring of non-swim zones, thereby alerting tourists of the danger and notifying the nearest lifesaver.

Aurus is currently deployed at Miramar beach in North Goa, while Triton is deployed at Baina, Velsao, Benaulim, Galgibag in South Goa and Morjim in North Goa, an official from the agency said, adding they intend to deploy 100 Triton units and 10 Aurus units on the state's beaches this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023