Left Menu

Mamma mia! Pizza got 16% more expensive in the EU last year

The smallest price hikes in pizza and quiche, lumped together in Eurostat's novel indicator, were recorded in Luxembourg (+7%), Italy (+10%) and France (+13%). Overall inflation in the euro zone increased in December by +9.2% year-on-year, with a 13.8% hike in food, alcohol & tobacco products, the agency reported last month. Eurostat categorizes "pizza and quiche products" as including store-bought varieties of "flour based products prepared with meat, fish, seafood, cheese, vegetables or fruit".

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 19:44 IST
Mamma mia! Pizza got 16% more expensive in the EU last year

The cost of store-bought pizza and quiche in the European Union grew in December by 16% from a year earlier, the bloc's statistics agency Eurostat said on Wednesday. As food lovers in the U.S. prepare to celebrate National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, EU consumers will have to search deeper in their pockets to enjoy a slice of Italy's most renowned fast food.

However, the pizza inflation rate varied wildly across the EU, with Hungary topping the Eurostat chart with a 46% yearly price increase, followed by Lithuania and Bulgaria on 39% and 37% respectively. The smallest price hikes in pizza and quiche, lumped together in Eurostat's novel indicator, were recorded in Luxembourg (+7%), Italy (+10%) and France (+13%).

Overall inflation in the euro zone increased in December by +9.2% year-on-year, with a 13.8% hike in food, alcohol & tobacco products, the agency reported last month. Eurostat categorizes "pizza and quiche products" as including store-bought varieties of "flour based products prepared with meat, fish, seafood, cheese, vegetables or fruit".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023