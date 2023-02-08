Left Menu

Google to soon add generative AI features in search results

Google said on Wednesday it would soon integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capable of generating text and other content in search results, as it battles to answer the challenge of Microsoft's popular AI chatbot ChatGPT. Alphabet-owned Google unveiled on Monday its own chatbot service, called Bard.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:58 IST
Google to soon add generative AI features in search results

Google said on Wednesday it would soon integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capable of generating text and other content in search results, as it battles to answer the challenge of Microsoft's popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Alphabet-owned Google unveiled on Monday its own chatbot service, called Bard. At a launch event in Paris on Wednesday, Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan said so-called generative AI would enable users to interact with information in "entirely new ways".

"They might help a local baker collaborate on a cake design with a client, or a toymaker dream up a new creation," he said. "As we continue to bring generative AI technologies into our products, the only limit to search will be your imagination."

Generative AI is used to make human-like creations through code, drawing on vast amounts of data to produce new pieces of text, video, or audio. Google said it would soon allow more developers and partners to test Bard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

