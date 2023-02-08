Russia warns London against sending Ukraine fighter jets - TASS
Russia's embassy to Britain on Wednesday warned London against sending fighter jets to Ukraine, saying such a move would have "military and political consequences for the European continent and the entire world", the TASS news agency reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in London on Wednesday, where he called on Britain to give Ukraine fighter jets as the next stage in the West's supplies of weapons to help Kyiv fight off the Russian invasion.
Britain said it would start training Ukrainian pilots in how to fly advanced NATO-standard fighter jets, but has not yet pledged to send planes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We believe they are ready: US on Sweden, Finland candidacy for NATO
European shares slip as investors weigh earnings reports
NATO's Stoltenberg expects allies to lift defence spending target
Scholz: will prevent Ukraine war escalating to involve NATO
Kremlin expresses alarm over 'Doomsday Clock', blames U.S. and NATO