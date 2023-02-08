UK PM Sunak on jets to Ukraine: nothing is off the table

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said that nothing was off the table when it came to supplying Ukraine with jets to fight Russia, adding that training Ukrainian pilots was the first step towards them being able to use such planes.

"The first step in being able to provide advanced aircrafts is to have soldiers or aviators that are capable of using them. That is a process that takes some time. We've started that process today," Sunak said at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after announcing Britain would train Ukrainian pilots.

"Nothing is off the table and our leadership on this issue is something that we all collectively should be very proud of."

