Left Menu

UK PM Sunak on jets to Ukraine: nothing is off the table

We've started that process today," Sunak said at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after announcing Britain would train Ukrainian pilots. "Nothing is off the table and our leadership on this issue is something that we all collectively should be very proud of."

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 23:26 IST
UK PM Sunak on jets to Ukraine: nothing is off the table
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said that nothing was off the table when it came to supplying Ukraine with jets to fight Russia, adding that training Ukrainian pilots was the first step towards them being able to use such planes.

"The first step in being able to provide advanced aircrafts is to have soldiers or aviators that are capable of using them. That is a process that takes some time. We've started that process today," Sunak said at a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, after announcing Britain would train Ukrainian pilots.

"Nothing is off the table and our leadership on this issue is something that we all collectively should be very proud of."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023