Left Menu

Musk says Turkey to re-enable full Twitter access 'shortly'

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 06:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 06:24 IST
Musk says Turkey to re-enable full Twitter access 'shortly'

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that the company had been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform in the country will be re-enabled "shortly".

The Netblocks internet observatory, which tracks connectivity across the globe, said earlier on Wednesday that Twitter access had been restricted two days after a major earthquake killed thousands in southern Turkey and northern Syria. "Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be re-enabled shortly," Musk tweeted, without providing further details on timing.

Netblocks reported earlier that, "Real-time network data show Twitter has been restricted in Turkey; the filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public come to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes." Turkey's Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Turkish people have taken to Twitter since the earthquake to post information about loved ones they cannot reach, reports of collapsed buildings in the area and coordination for aid. The confirmed death toll rose to 9,057 in Turkey on Wednesday, and in Syria had climbed to at least 2,950, according to the government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023