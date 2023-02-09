Meta's Facebook, Instagram back up after brief outage

Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Instagram were back up for most users after a brief outage, the company said on Wednesday, adding that a technical issue that disrupted services for thousands of people has been resolved.

"A technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing our products. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters. At the peak of the outage, Facebook users reported more than 11,000 incidents and Instagram users reported about 7,000 cases, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The number of outages eased to 11 incidents for Instagram and 81 cases for Facebook, as of 08:30 p.m. Eastern Time (0130 GMT).

Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger.

