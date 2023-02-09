Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:46 IST
Scoreboard: 1st Test, India vs Australia
David Warner Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the opening Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia 1st Innings: David Warner b Shami 1 Usman Khawaja lbw b Siraj 1 Marnus Labuschagne batting 47 Steven Smith batting 19 Extras: (B-7, LB-1) 8 Total: (For 2 wickets in 32 Overs) 76 Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-2.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 5-2-12-1, Mohammed Siraj 5-3-13-1, Ravindra Jadeja 9-6-14-0, Axar Patel 8-3-11-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 5-0-18-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

