AstraZeneca Q4 revenue just shy of analyst estimates

AstraZeneca on Thursday posted fourth-quarter revenue just shy of analyst estimates, with slightly lower-than-expected sales of its best-selling oncology and rare blood disorder drugs. The London-listed drugmaker, which reports its results in U.S. dollars, reported an adjusted profit of 1.38 cents per share on sales of about $11.2 billion.

Analysts were expecting $1.34 per share on sales of about $11.3 billion, according to company-compiled consensus estimates. AstraZeneca forecast adjusted earnings per share in 2023 to grow by a "high single digit to low double-digit percentage", and revenue to increase by a "low-to-mid single-digit percentage", at constant currency rates.

