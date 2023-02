BRIEF-AstraZeneca Sees FY23 Total Revenue Up By A Low-To-Mid Single-Digit Percentage

AstraZeneca PLC: * FINAL RESULTS

* FY23 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A LOW-TO-MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE * ON TRACK TO DELIVER INDUSTRY-LEADING REVENUE GROWTH THROUGH 2025 AND BEYOND

* FY23 TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING COVID-19 MEDICINES IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE * IN 2023, WE EXPECT TO SEE ANOTHER YEAR OF DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AT CER, EXCLUDING OUR COVID-19 MEDICINES

* FY23 CORE EPS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY A HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE * PLAN TO INITIATE MORE THAN THIRTY PHASE III TRIALS THIS YEAR

* TOTAL REVENUE FROM CHINA IS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO GROWTH AND INCREASE BY A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE IN FY 2023 * QTRLY PRODUCT SALES $10,798 MILLION VERSUS $11,498 MILLION REPORTED IN Q4 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

