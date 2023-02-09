China urges Australia be fair to Chinese surveillance camera companies
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 12:59 IST
- Country:
- China
China hopes Australia will provide a fair environment for Chinese companies, its foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday in response to questions regarding Australia reviewing Chinese-made cameras in defence offices.
Australia's defence minister said earlier that the government will examine surveillance technology used in offices of the defence department, amid reports that Chinese-made cameras installed there posed a security risk.
