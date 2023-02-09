Left Menu

MediBuddy acquires India biz of US-based Aetna Inc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:47 IST
MediBuddy acquires India biz of US-based Aetna Inc
  • Country:
  • India

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Thursday said it has acquired primary healthcare service provider vHealth by Aetna for an undisclosed amount.

'vHealth by Aetna', a part of US-based CVS Health, has presence in the B2B healthcare space and offers subscription-based primary healthcare services such as tele-health consultations, an extensive outpatient network, pharmacy, diagnostics and dental among other benefits to customers. ''We believe that this acquisition will further strengthen our market leadership by giving impetus to our distribution channels, helping us in scaling our operations and offerings to a much wider section of the population,'' MediBuddy Co-Founder and CEO Satish Kannan said in a statement.

Aetna India's subscriber base will now have the convenience and the opportunity to access the full spectrum of the healthcare services provided by MediBuddy, he added.

Over the next six months, 'vHealth by Aetna' business will transition to be rebranded as 'MediBuddy vHealth'.

MediBuddy recently concluded its merger with DocsApp and the company raised USD 125 million in Series C funding round in the first quarter of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023