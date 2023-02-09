Art Embodying Forwardism - BMW Group India Presents India Art Fair

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Special showcase of the second 'The Future is Born of Art' commission.

• BMW Art Talk – Raw and Radical. #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure #BMWi7 #BMWArtTalk Showcasing the symbol of forwardism, BMW Group India will exhibit the first-ever BMW i7 at the latest edition of India Art Fair from 9 – 12 February 2023 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi. India Art Fair is the leading platform showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group's social sustainability commitment has always valued and nurtured various cultural engagements and co-operations globally and in India. Our resolve to strengthen intercultural platforms of creativity in the fields of art, music, design and architecture has flourished into long term partnerships with leading art and cultural platforms in the country. BMW India is delighted to present the latest edition of the India Art Fair and the Future is Born of Art commission for connoisseurs of art and automobiles." As the 'Presenting Partner' of the India Art Fair, BMW Group India has supported the evolution and exposure of modern Indian art and artists since 2012. Through this year's collaboration, BMW India will exhibit the first-ever fully electric BMW i7 sedan, showcase its second 'The Future is Born of Art Commission' and host the BMW Art Talk on the theme 'Raw and Radical'.

The first-ever BMW i7 is a true all-electric luxury sedan that clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The i7 offers all-electric innovation, visionary design, and powerful driving dynamics so that you can make a striking impression everywhere you go. Built for the luminaries with next-level style and substance, it is undeniably alluring from the inside out.

'The Future is Born of Art' is an initiative by BMW India and India Art Fair which aims to propel emerging Indian artists and further BMW Group's commitment to promote art, sustainability and innovation. BMW India will showcase its second commission based on the theme 'Forwardism' on the new BMW X7. With her awe-inspiring design for the BMW X7, the winner of the prestigious ''The Future is Born of Art' Commission', Devika Sundar presents a breathtaking vision of the future. Titled 'Boundless', she blends the human body, cosmos and ocean into an imaginative universe in her artwork, reminding us of our shared humanity and collective interdependence.

Shortlisted artists for the commission, which promises to boost emerging Indian names to a global stage, included Aditi Aggarwal, Devika Sundar, Rithika Pandey and Sajid Wajid Shaikh. The winning artist and design were chosen by the jury and an open public poll on India Art Fair's website and Instagram channel.

BMW Art Talk on the theme of 'Raw and Radical' will be hosted on 10 February 2023 at the India Art Fair. Four trailblazing women Mithu Sen, Jayashree Chakravarty, BenithaPerciyal and Diana Al-Hadid will share their inspiring journeys, the process of pushing the boundaries of creativity and producing ground-breaking work in a candid conversation with Prof. Dr. Thomas Girst, Head of Cultural Engagement at the BMW Group. About BMW's Cultural Commitment For over 50 years now, the BMW Group has initiated and been engaged in hundreds of cultural co-operations worldwide. The focus of its long-term commitment is set on modern and contemporary art, classical music, jazz and sound, as well as architecture and design.

Along with commissioning iconic BMW Art Cars and co-initiatives, such as BMW Tate Live, the BMW Art Journey and the 'Opera for All' concerts in Berlin, Munich, Moscow and London, the company also partners with leading museums and art fairs as well as orchestras and opera houses around the world. The BMW Group guarantees absolute creative freedom, as this is just as essential for groundbreaking artistic work as it is for major innovations in a successful business.

Since its inception, BMW India has participated in leading cultural engagements across the country. In 2007, two BMW Art Cars embellished by world renowned artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein were presented at the Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. BMW Art Car by Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Sandro Chia and Cesar Manrique have been exclusively showcased at various editions of the India Art Fair.

Since 2012, BMW has partnered with Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the contemporary art exhibition, which brings international artists to India and creates a global platform for Indian artists. In 2012-13, the innovative BMW Guggenheim Lab came to India. Based at Dr.BhauDaji Lad Museum and conducted at six different venues in Mumbai, the lab organised six weeks of free programmes with diverse audiences and communities addressing the challenges and conditions of the urban city.

Taking place annually in India's capital, New Delhi, the fair reflects the city's fast-developing local arts scene, while offering curated insights into the cultural landscapes of neighbouring countries. The fair's programme - which draws together galleries and artists, private foundations and arts charities, artists' collectives, national institutions, cultural events and festivals - enables international audiences to engage in innovative ways with the cultural history and development of the region.

The fair is committed to supporting arts education and professional development opportunities, recognising the crucial need to support the development of the local arts scene, and provide dedicated exhibition space to emerging galleries and arts organisations. The fair aims to run an extensive programme of events, including education initiatives, artist commissions and pop-up programmes, aiming to increase audiences for the arts within India. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: (L-R) Ms. Devika Sundar, winner of 'The Future is Born of Art' commission with Ms. Jaya Asokan, Director, India Art Fair and Dr. Thomas Girst, Head of Cultural Engagement BMW Group at India Art Fair 2023 edition

