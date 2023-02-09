Left Menu

Fur flies as dogs like Tom Barky prepare for the Puppy Bowl

In addition, this year the game will feature the most amount of special needs dogs ever. The Puppy Bowl will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery+ and HBO Max beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 23:48 IST
Fur flies as dogs like Tom Barky prepare for the Puppy Bowl

Over 100 puppies from around the United States and Caribbean have suited up for the 19th annual Puppy Bowl that will air opposite of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

This year Warner Bros Discovery's the Animal Planet network worked with 67 shelters from 34 states and the Caribbean island of Dominica. Actor Dan Schachner will referee the pups for the 12th year.

"Our puppy players, well-deserved, are going to pull up in the team bus parked here in the 'barking' lot, get off the bus, roll down the red carpet, plenty of room for the 'puparazzi' to take their pictures, go into the tunnel. That's going to take them right to, of course, the main stage, the field." The show had fun renaming some of the animals.

"They've got Tom Brady, we've got Tom Barky, they've got Jalen Hurts, we got Taillon Hurts. And of course they have Josh Allen, we have Josh Allen Hounds," said Schachner. In addition, this year the game will feature the most amount of special needs dogs ever.

The Puppy Bowl will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery+ and HBO Max beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023