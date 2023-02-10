Left Menu

Crypto exchange Kraken to shut down staking service, pay $30 mln in settlement with U.S. SEC

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 01:45 IST
Crypto exchange Kraken to shut down staking service, pay $30 mln in settlement with U.S. SEC

Crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to shut down its cryptocurrency staking service and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said on Thursday.

Kraken offers its customers the ability to "stake" certain crypto tokens in order to earn rewards. Its website advertises that users can earn up to 20% in annual yield if they pledge to lock up their assets for a certain period of time.

"Today's action should make clear to the marketplace that staking-as-a-service providers must register and provide full, fair, and truthful disclosure and investor protection," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023