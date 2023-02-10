PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Jon Thompson to become new chair of HS2 - UK regulator launches probe into telecoms price rises

- Trafigura faces hit of up to $577 million over alleged nickel fraud - British American Tobacco chief warns Russia exit could drag into 2024

Overview - Jon Thompson is set to step down as chief executive of Britain's audit watchdog to become the new chair of the country's HS2 high-speed rail link project.

- Britain's media regulator Ofcom has launched a probe into whether telecoms companies are treating customers fairly as groups prepare to raise their rates by 14% against a backdrop of rising living costs. - Global commodity trader Trafigura said it has been the victim of a "systematic fraud" and faces a charge of $577 million after discovering some shipments of nickel that it purchased did not contain the metal.

- British American Tobacco's chief executive said efforts to complete the sale of its Russian business to a local partner could spill into 2024 as it looks to exit the country. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)