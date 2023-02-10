China, HK stocks fall amid rising Sino-U.S. tensions, waning recovery bets

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, dragged by rising Sino-U.S. tensions, waning excitement over post-COVID recovery, and cooling interest in ChatGPT-concept stocks. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.7% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng tanked 1.8%, as tech shares tumbled.

** The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. ** The U.S. is conducting a post-mortem on the wreckage of the balloon, and "one can sense the impending storm in Washington," John Browning, Managing Director of BANDS Financial wrote in a note. "Certainly, more sanctions will follow."

** Meanwhile, data released on Friday showed that China's January factory gate prices fell more than economists expected, suggesting that flashes of domestic demand — that had stoked consumer prices after the zero-COVID policy ended — are not yet strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors. ** Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, expects China's central bank to cut policy rates as soon as next week to bolster the economy further.

** China's tech-focused STAR Market dropped, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index slumped more than 4%, amid media reports that the Joe Biden administration is poised to introduce new restrictions on U.S. companies funding the development of advanced computing technologies in China. ** China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Index fell 1% from 10-month highs. Hanwang Technology Co Ltd , widely seen as a bellwether of Chinese interest in ChatGPT-concept stocks, tumbled roughly 6% on Friday, after disclosing several major shareholders reduced stakes over the past few days.

