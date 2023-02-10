Left Menu

China, HK stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise, recovery bets wane

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng tanked roughly 2%, as tech shares tumbled. ** The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:46 IST
China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by rising Sino-U.S. tensions, waning excitement over post-COVID recovery, and cooling interest in ChatGPT-concept stocks. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 0.6% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng tanked roughly 2%, as tech shares tumbled.

** The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week, a senior State Department official said on Thursday. ** The U.S. is conducting a post-mortem on the wreckage of the balloon, and "one can sense the impending storm in Washington," John Browning, Managing Director of BANDS Financial wrote in a note. "Certainly, more sanctions will follow."

** Meanwhile, data released on Friday showed that China's January factory gate prices fell more than economists expected, suggesting that flashes of domestic demand — that had stoked consumer prices after the zero-COVID policy ended — are not yet strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors. ** "While local investors agreed overall economic growth would recover this year, there appeared to be a lack of conviction on the magnitude of the rebound," Goldman Sachs wrote in a report on Friday.

** Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, expects China's central bank to cut policy rates as soon as next week to bolster the economy further. ** China's tech-focused STAR Market dropped 1.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index slumped 4.7%, amid media reports that the Joe Biden administration is poised to introduce new restrictions on U.S. companies funding the development of advanced computing technologies in China.

** China's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Index fell 1.2% from 10-month highs on Friday. Hanwang Technology Co Ltd, widely seen as a bellwether of Chinese interest in ChatGPT-concept stocks, tumbled nearly 6% after disclosing that several major shareholders reduced stakes over the past few days.

