Japan to nominate academic Ueda to succeed Kuroda as next BOJ governor -three sources

The Japanese government has decided to nominate academic Kazuo Ueda as the next governor of the Bank of Japan, three sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Friday.

It will also nominate former head of Japan's Financial Services Agency Ryozo Himino and BOJ executive Shinichi Uchida as deputy governors, two of the sources within the government said.

