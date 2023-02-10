European shares dip as rate jitters resurface; Adidas slides on weak forecast
Shares of Adidas dropped 9.4% and were on track for their steepest one-day fall in 11 months on expectations of a high single-digit decline in 2023 sales, also pulling down peer PUMA SE by 2%. Britain's Standard Chartered slid 5.7% and was on track for its steepest one-day fall in six months after First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, said it was not currently evaluating a buyout offer.
European shares retreated on Friday and were poised to snap a three-day winning streak as traders gauged the prospects of a prolonged global monetary policy tightening, while German footwear maker Adidas' dour forecast also dampened sentiment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.6% by 0815 GMT, after touching a near one-year high on Thursday as a slew of upbeat corporate earnings gave a fillip to risk-on sentiment. Retail and basic resources, down around 1% each, were the worst performers among sector indexes.
Swedish defence equipment maker Saab jumped 8.8% to top the STOXX 600 index on higher fourth-quarter operating profit. Aiding sentiment, the company also forecast its organic sales growing 15% in 2023 and operating income rising faster than revenue. Shares of Adidas dropped 9.4% and were on track for their steepest one-day fall in 11 months on expectations of a high single-digit decline in 2023 sales, also pulling down peer PUMA SE by 2%.
Britain's Standard Chartered slid 5.7% and was on track for its steepest one-day fall in six months after First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, said it was not currently evaluating a buyout offer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Germany, U.S. to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia slams decision
Entertainment News Roundup: Germany's 'All Quiet on the Western Front' revels in nine Oscar nods; Taylor Swift concert fiasco leads to U.S. Senate grilling for Ticketmaster and more
WRAPUP 3-Germany, U.S. to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia slams decision
EY Germany to cut hundreds of jobs in profitability push - FT
WRAPUP 4-Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks