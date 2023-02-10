Left Menu

HM Amit Shah congratulates ISRO for success in small satellite launch vehicle segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its successful SSLV D2 rocket launch, saying it paves the way for India's self-reliance in space programmes.

With its SSLV D2 rocket injecting three satellites into an intended circular orbit, the ISRO has achieved success in the small satellite launch vehicle segment.

''Kudos to team @isro. India creates history with the successful launch of the SSLV-D2 / EOS-07 mission on the advent of its Amrit Kaal. This launch allows India to send up to 500 kg objects in Low Earth Orbits paving the way for self-reliance in space programs,'' Shah tweeted.

Buoyed by Friday's success, the ISRO said the launch has ''set the tone'' for its activities this year, dotted with a number of proposed PSLV and GSLV missions among others.

The payloads launched by the SSLV D2 rocket include ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

