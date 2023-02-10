Left Menu

India's medium altitude long endurance UAV to make flying debut at Aero India

The DRDO-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon will make its flying debut at Aero India here next week.

The DRDO-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at 'Aero India' here next week. The TAPAS-BH will showcase its capabilities and there will be static as well aerial displays on the business days of the five-day aerospace and defence exhibition which starts on February 13, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.

''TAPAS is DRDO's solution to the tri services ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours,'' according to DRDO.

TAPAS-BH, which would make its first public flight, can carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kg, DRDO officials said.

Meanwhile, DRDO said with an endeavour to integrate various stakeholders of the defence R&D ecosystem in the country, it has planned an ''enriching experience'' of indigenous defence technologies and systems during the AERO INDIA.

The DRDO said in a statement it will display a wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies at the show.

DRDO would display products on Aeronautical Systems, Missiles, Armaments, Electronics, Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems, Soldier Support Technologies, Life-sciences, Naval & Material Science amongst others. ''The display will showcase the recent advancements made by DRDO in furthering Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' it said. The DRDO pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones including Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, and Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, it was stated.

