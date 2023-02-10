Kyiv renews calls for fighter jets and missiles after new Russian attacks

A senior Ukrainian official renewed calls for Western allies to provide Kyiv with long-range missiles and fighter jets after a new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Friday.

"Russia has been striking at Ukrainian cities all night & morning," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. "Enough talk & political hesitation. Only fast key decisions: long-range missiles, fighter jets, operational supplies logistics for Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)