Stryker appoints new vice president and general manager in India

Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced the appointment of Aman Rishi as its new vice president and general manager for India, effective March 1, 2023.

In his new role, Aman will lead the India organization with a goal to drive sustainable business growth and accelerate healthcare professionals' access to medical technology and innovation that can help impact patients' lives.

''I feel very privileged to take on this leadership role together with the dedicated and mission-driven team we have in India,'' said Aman. ''I look forward to continuing our phenomenal growth journey, bringing the best of Stryker to our customers and making healthcare better in India.'' With a decade of experience at Stryker, Aman has spearheaded initiatives that have enabled Stryker to establish its presence in today's reshaped MedTech industry environment regionally, and grow in India. Aman started as finance controller and advanced through a series of increasingly senior commercial and functional leadership roles. In 2018, he was appointed to lead the MedSurg business in India where he turned the business around by reenergizing the product portfolio, the culture and the team. Most recently, he was appointed senior director of strategy and business development for Asia Pacific where he helped strengthen Stryker's market and category leadership in the region.

About Stryker Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000025/Aman_Rishi_Stryker_India.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)