Left Menu

Maintain balance between facilitation, enforcement: CBIC chief to young officers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:07 IST
Maintain balance between facilitation, enforcement: CBIC chief to young officers
  • Country:
  • India

CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri on Friday exhorted young Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers to maintain a balance between facilitation and enforcement and said that they should be accessible to taxpayers.

At the Passing Out Ceremony of 72nd Batch of IRS (C&IT) officers, Johri emphasised on adapting technology to make life easier for taxpayers and insisted that the officers should remember that their role as public servants is to be accessible to the people.

The 72nd Batch consists of 33 officers, which includes 7 lady officers. These young officers will be at the forefront of administering the Customs and Indirect taxes in the country.

In his keynote address, Johri urged the young officers to maintain balance between facilitation and enforcement, a finance ministry statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023