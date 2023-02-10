Maintain balance between facilitation, enforcement: CBIC chief to young officers

CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri on Friday exhorted young Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers to maintain a balance between facilitation and enforcement and said that they should be accessible to taxpayers.

At the Passing Out Ceremony of 72nd Batch of IRS (C&IT) officers, Johri emphasised on adapting technology to make life easier for taxpayers and insisted that the officers should remember that their role as public servants is to be accessible to the people.

The 72nd Batch consists of 33 officers, which includes 7 lady officers. These young officers will be at the forefront of administering the Customs and Indirect taxes in the country.

In his keynote address, Johri urged the young officers to maintain balance between facilitation and enforcement, a finance ministry statement said.

