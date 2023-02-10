Left Menu

Business briefs

10-02-2023
Early-stage venture capital firm Unitus Ventures has achieved the first close of Rs 75 crore towards its Rs 300-crore opportunity fund.

It saw participation from investors such as the Mynavi Corporation of Japan, BVR Mohan Reddy of Cyient and Nandkumar Seksaria of Govindram Seksaria Group, among others.

Unitus invests mostly in startups which are into jobtech, fintech, edtech and Artificial Intelligence. It has so far invested in five companies -- Betterplace, Cuemath, Awign, Masai, and Eduvanz. The fund will be utilised to back the breakout leaders from its portfolio of 39 companies funded by its two earlier funds, Surya Mantha, managing partner at Unitus, said.

Unitus, founded in 2012, supports early-stage tech startups and is a founding member of the Capria Network, the leading venture network investing in extraordinary tech startups.

*** Analytics startup Hatica raises USD 3.7 mn * Engineering analytics platform Hatica has raised USD 3.7 million (about Rs 30.54 crore) in a funding round.

The SaaS platform raised the seed funding from Sequoia India's Surge, along with participation from Kae Capital and top engineers from Google, Uber, Twitter, Okta and Notion as angles.

The startup, founded ex-Uber engineers Naomi Chopra and Haritabh Singh, seeks to boost productivity and enhance the overall experience for developers by ensuring alignment of effort with business goals and protecting developer wellbeing as a persistent and growing challenge. It has so far served 20,000 developers and engineers.

*** HDFC Securities appoints Sandeep Bhardwaj as COO * HDFC Securities has appointed Sandeep Bhardwaj, chief executive of IIFL Securities, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Before IIFL Securities, he was associated with Angle Broking Religare Finvest, Centurian Bank of Punjab, Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Group. Bhardwaj will handle the mandates for digital transformation, marketing, corporate communications, online business and products.

