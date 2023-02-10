Left Menu

U.S. exempts Britain, New Zealand from foreign investment reviews -Treasury

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:23 IST
U.S. exempts Britain, New Zealand from foreign investment reviews -Treasury

The United States on Friday extended the status of Britain and New Zealand as countries exempt from the U.S. foreign investment screening program, the Treasury Department said, having determined that those countries' own screening programs are robust enough.

U.S. Treasury's powerful Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said it made the decision based on the countries' use of their own "robust foreign investment screening program." Friday's action, Treasury said in its statement, means that all of Washington's "Five Eyes" national security and intelligence partners - Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand - are now exempt from CFIUS jurisdiction over some transactions including real estate.

"The United States thoroughly reviews foreign investment for national security risks, and it is critical that our allies also identify and address risks from malign foreign investment," Assistant Secretary for Investment Security Paul Rosen said. "Today's actions reflect that our Five Eye allies have all stood up and implemented their own robust foreign investment screening programs. We look forward to continuing to coordinate with all of them on matters relating to investment security."

CFIUS has flexed

its muscle against Chinese firms in recent years, while China, New Zealand's largest trading partner, has accused

the Five Eyes of ganging up on China by issuing statements on Hong Kong and the treatment of ethnic Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023