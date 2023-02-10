Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League donates one million pounds to earthquake fund

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:35 IST
The Premier League said on Friday it will be donating one million pounds in response to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. "The Premier League is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have killed thousands of people," a statement from England's top soccer league read.

"The League will make a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need." Players and officials will wear black armbands for this weekend's round of fixtures.

European soccer governing body UEFA and its UEFA Foundation for Children is donating an initial 200,000 euros to support the humanitarian operation in Turkey and Syria.

