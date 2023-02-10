Indian teams reach semifinals of Asian Junior squash championship

The Indian men and women teams entered the semifinals of their respective events in the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023 here on Friday.

On the final day of round-robin play, the Indian men's team, seeded second, edged out Malaysia 2-1 with Paarth Ambani and Shaurya Bawa scoring crucial wins after Krishna Mishra was beaten by Harith Danial Bin Jefri.

India will take on Korea in the semifinals while Pakistan and Malaysia meet in the other last-four match.

In the women's event, Anahat Singh trounced her opponent as India blanked Singapore 3-0 to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals to be played on Saturday, India will meet Malaysia while Hong Kong and Japan will clash in the other last four game. Results: Men: Round-robin: Group A: Sri Lanka beat Kuwait 3-0; Hong Kong China beat Korea 3-0.

Group B: Japan beat beat Singapore 2-1; India beat Malaysia 2-1 (Krishna Mishra lost to Harith Danial Bin Jefri 9-11 11-7 5-11 4-11; Shaurya Bawa beat Shamiel Haeyzad Bin Shahrulhisam 11-8 11-8 11-9; Paarth Ambani beat Low Wa Sern 9-11 12-10 11-7 3-11 11-4).

Women: Group A: Malaysia beat Chinese Taipei 3-0; Group B: Japan beat Korea 2-1; India beat Singapore 3-0 (Anahat Singh beat Lee Zi Fang 11-1 11-1 11-2; Yuvna Gupta beat Ong Zhe Sim 9-11 9-11 13-11 11-6 11-3; Pooja Arthi R beat Au Yeong Wai Lynn 11-7 9-11 11-4 11-6).

Hong Kong-China beat Sri Lanka 3-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)