BoM celebrates 88th business commencement day; launches slew of digital products

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday celebrated its 88th business commencement Day and launched a slew of digital products and services to add fillip to its digital footprints.

While addressing the event BoM managing director A S Rajeev said the bank's advancement in business growth in the past few years is truly noteworthy.

''With new generation technology, the Bank is committed to create an ecosystem facilitating best banking experience,'' he said in a statement on Friday.

The digital services include hassle free onboarding of customers through Video-KYC.

Besides, the bank launched an upgraded version of the existing mobile banking application with enhanced UI/UX features for seamless customer experience and ample utilities under one umbrella.

The bank's WhatsApp banking also saw new additions like Credit Card in WhatsApp with detailed account summary and transactions, Pension Slip for pensioners, account statement, health insurance STP journey etc, as per the statement.

The FASTag Auto Top-up Facility, will enable customers to set a Standing Instruction (SI) facility for customer's FASTag wallet, it added.

The bank also launched a portal called Suvidha, automated DCSS (Deceased Claim Settlement System) to make the deceased claim settlement process simplified keeping customer ease into consideration, it said.

In the agriculture segment, online KCC review renewal was introduced for facilitating enhancement in existing KCC loan application platforms at the corporate website.

BoM executive director Asheesh Pandey said the bank is evolving its operation with a 360 degree approach and efforts are made on People, Process & Technology, to smooth sail towards this transformation journey.

