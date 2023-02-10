GRSE posts 'record' revenue of Rs 1,961 cr for Apr-Dec period
Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers GRSE Ltd Friday said the company posted its highest-ever nine-month revenue of Rs 1,961 crore from April to December against Rs 1,213 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd Friday said the company posted its "highest-ever" nine-month revenue of Rs 1,961 crore from April to December against Rs 1,213 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The warship builder's net profit for the reporting period stood at Rs 173 crore as against the year-ago figure of Rs 142 crore, it said in a release. GRSE Chairman and MD Commodore (Retd) P R Hari said the company has been able to maintain the momentum gained during the first two quarters of the current fiscal.
The company has delivered a fast patrol vessel to the Indian Coast Guard ahead of schedule, got technical acceptance of an export vessel to Guyana and launch of two warships for the Indian Navy during the nine-month period, he said.
''We have recorded the highest-ever nine-month revenue from operations and PBT/PAT in the history of our shipyard,'' Hari said.
