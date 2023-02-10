Left Menu

GRSE posts 'record' revenue of Rs 1,961 cr for Apr-Dec period

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers GRSE Ltd Friday said the company posted its highest-ever nine-month revenue of Rs 1,961 crore from April to December against Rs 1,213 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:44 IST
GRSE posts 'record' revenue of Rs 1,961 cr for Apr-Dec period
  • Country:
  • India

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd Friday said the company posted its "highest-ever" nine-month revenue of Rs 1,961 crore from April to December against Rs 1,213 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The warship builder's net profit for the reporting period stood at Rs 173 crore as against the year-ago figure of Rs 142 crore, it said in a release. GRSE Chairman and MD Commodore (Retd) P R Hari said the company has been able to maintain the momentum gained during the first two quarters of the current fiscal.

The company has delivered a fast patrol vessel to the Indian Coast Guard ahead of schedule, got technical acceptance of an export vessel to Guyana and launch of two warships for the Indian Navy during the nine-month period, he said.

''We have recorded the highest-ever nine-month revenue from operations and PBT/PAT in the history of our shipyard,'' Hari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023