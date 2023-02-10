Left Menu

AMSL's profit doubles to Rs 6.61 cr in Oct-Dec qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:11 IST
AMSL's profit doubles to Rs 6.61 cr in Oct-Dec qtr
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (AMSL) on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) doubled to Rs 6.61 crore during the December quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues.

The company had clocked a PAT of Rs 3.38 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, AMSL said in a regulatory filing.

Its total revenues rose to Rs 82.69 crore from Rs 64.84 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's expenses also climbed to Rs 71.73 crore from Rs 58.68 crore earlier.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like transportation, aerospace and defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023