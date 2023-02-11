Polish president to refer judicial reform bill to Constitutional Tribunal
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 00:30 IST
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he had doubts over the constitutionality of judicial reform legislation intended to unblock European Union funds and had decided to refer it to the Constitutional Tribunal for review.
The bill would come into force only once the Tribunal has ruled on its constitutionality, Duda said, and called on judges to review the issue as soon as possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Andrzej Duda
- Tribunal
- Duda
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish parliament passes new election rules ahead of 2023 vote
Explosion in Polish parish house kills 2, injures 7
7 hurt, 2 missing in Polish vicarage explosion, collapse
Two polish nationals in massive snow avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg
Two Polish skiers killed in avalanche in Indian Kashmir, police say