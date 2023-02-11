Left Menu

Polish president to refer judicial reform bill to Constitutional Tribunal

11-02-2023
Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday he had doubts over the constitutionality of judicial reform legislation intended to unblock European Union funds and had decided to refer it to the Constitutional Tribunal for review.

The bill would come into force only once the Tribunal has ruled on its constitutionality, Duda said, and called on judges to review the issue as soon as possible.

