Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 236.77 cr loss in Oct-Dec quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREAL) has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 236.77 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year on a lower income. Its net loss stood at Rs 87.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 148.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 355.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the April-December period of the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at Rs 231.81 crore as against a net loss of Rs 76.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 515.55 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 1,268.87 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said.

