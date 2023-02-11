Left Menu

Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 236.77 cr loss in Oct-Dec quarter

Its net loss stood at Rs 87.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.Total income also fell to Rs 148.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 355.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 16:07 IST
Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 236.77 cr loss in Oct-Dec quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREAL) has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 236.77 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year on a lower income. Its net loss stood at Rs 87.04 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 148.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 355.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the April-December period of the 2022-23 fiscal, the company's net loss stood at Rs 231.81 crore as against a net loss of Rs 76.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 515.55 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 1,268.87 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based firm said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023