Chief minister launches 5G service of Jio in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the fifth generation 5G internet network of telecom service provider Jio in the state.Expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure in the state, which would bring new opportunities besides enriching the experiences for every individual especially students, businessmen and professionals, the chief minister said.The 5G technology has an important role to play in the flagship projects of the state government related to tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, education and others, Sukhu said.The government mulls introduction of world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 17:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the fifth generation (5G) internet network of telecom service provider Jio in the state.

Expansion of 5G services would further strengthen the digital infrastructure in the state, which would bring new opportunities besides enriching the experiences for every individual especially students, businessmen and professionals, the chief minister said.

The 5G technology has an important role to play in the flagship projects of the state government related to tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, education and others, Sukhu said.

The government mulls introduction of world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges. The latest 5G connectivity will prove a boon in research and reference for the doctors, he said in a statement issued here.

The government is also committed to bring radical changes in education sector as well and latest courses on robotics, blockchain technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning will be introduced in technical educational institutions from the next academic session, so that the youth can get better employment opportunities in these sectors. For this purpose, the state government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore, he informed.

Chief Executive Officer (North India), Jio Company, Kapil Ahuja informed that the company would provide 5G services to the customers in Shimla, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Nadaun in the first phase, while the rest of the cities will be connected through 5G services by the end of this year.

