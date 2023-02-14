Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 17:57 IST
Freshworks inks strategic pact with Sonata Software

Software-as-a-service major (SaaS) Freshworks has entered into a 'strategic partnership' with platform-based digital transformation company Sonata Software to expand its sales channel in the country.

Sonata Software would sell and implement Freshworks' SaaS solutions to help millions of small and mid-mark businesses, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

''India is our home market and a region of strategic importance for Freshworks and we will continue to invest in strategic partnerships with strong digital players like Sonata,'' Freshworks chief customer officer and chief revenue officer Pradeep Rathinam said.

Citing a study, Freshworks said the software market in India was predicted to double in value terms to USD 12 billion in the next five years.

Sonata Software is a customer of Freshworks using the company's 'Freshservice,' giving the firm first-hand experience of using the software. Freshworks' ITSM software is used by Sonata in information technology, human resources, finance and administration departments internally.

On its association with Freshworks, Sonata Information Technology Ltd, managing director Sujith Mohanty said, ''we look forward to our collaboration with Freshworks to be our 'Preferred SaaS Vendor' because of the breadth of business software solutions that they provide on the cloud.'' ''....the partnership is poised to help solve the customer and employee experience challenges of our clients,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

