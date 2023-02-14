Left Menu

Alpine skiing-United States win gold in team parallel at world championships

The U.S. quartet of Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Nina O'Brien beat Norway 3-2, with Ford besting Timon Haugan in the last run after Moltzan tied with Thea Louise Stjernesund in the third run of the final. In the semi-finals, USA and Norway earned 3-1 wins over Canada and Austria respectively. Canada took bronze after beating Austria in the third-place race.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 18:59 IST
Alpine skiing-United States win gold in team parallel at world championships

The United States beat Norway to claim gold in the team parallel event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday. The U.S. quartet of Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Nina O'Brien beat Norway 3-2, with Ford besting Timon Haugan in the last run after Moltzan tied with Thea Louise Stjernesund in the third run of the final.

In the semi-finals, USA and Norway earned 3-1 wins over Canada and Austria respectively. Canada took bronze after beating Austria in the third-place race. The bronze medal race was decided on combined times after finishing 2-2.

