EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton to kick off network cost consultation end-Feb

EU industry chief Thierry Breton is poised to launch a consultation on whether Big Tech should bear some telecoms network costs, he said on Tuesday ahead of a telecoms conference taking place in Barcelona from Feb. 27 to March 2. Asked when the consultation would be launched, Breton told Reuters: "Wait for my speech at Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:45 IST
Thierry Breton Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

EU industry chief Thierry Breton is poised to launch a consultation on whether Big Tech should bear some telecoms network costs, he said on Tuesday ahead of a telecoms conference taking place in Barcelona from Feb. 27 to March 2.

Asked when the consultation would be launched, Breton told Reuters: "Wait for my speech at Barcelona. Yes, I will announce it soon. At Barcelona."

