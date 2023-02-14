EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton to kick off network cost consultation end-Feb

EU industry chief Thierry Breton is poised to launch a consultation on whether Big Tech should bear some telecoms network costs, he said on Tuesday ahead of a telecoms conference taking place in Barcelona from Feb. 27 to March 2.

Asked when the consultation would be launched, Breton told Reuters: "Wait for my speech at Barcelona. Yes, I will announce it soon. At Barcelona."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)