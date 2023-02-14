EXCLUSIVE-EU's Breton to kick off network cost consultation end-Feb
EU industry chief Thierry Breton is poised to launch a consultation on whether Big Tech should bear some telecoms network costs, he said on Tuesday ahead of a telecoms conference taking place in Barcelona from Feb. 27 to March 2. Asked when the consultation would be launched, Breton told Reuters: "Wait for my speech at Barcelona.
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:45 IST
